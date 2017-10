Bimbo Bakeries Wins $2M Jury Award For Trade Secret Theft

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Bimbo Bakeries USA has convinced a jury that another bakery company misappropriated its trade secrets, copied its packaging and engaged in false advertising when reintroducing a competing bread product, earning a $2.1 million award in Utah federal court.



The jury determined Oct. 6 that US Bakery, the distributor of Grandma Emilie’s-brand bread, reaped more than $8 million in profits from false advertising of the product that allowed it to compete with Bimbo's Grandma Sycamore’s bread. Moreover, it ruled that Leland Sycamore of Sycamore Family Bakery Inc. — an affiliate of a...

