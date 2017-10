Supreme Court Won't Hear Doctor's Arbitration Appeal

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 2:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a case in which the North Carolina state Supreme Court ruled that a doctor could not enforce an arbitration agreement because he had breached his fiduciary duty by not properly informing the patient what he was signing.



Dr. Michael Bryant argued in his petition that the North Carolina high court’s decision to invalidate the agreement went against the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in AT&T Mobility v. Conception and that its attempt to impose a fiduciary duty on...

