Justices Won't Hear Al-Qaida Recruiter’s Conviction Appeal

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court isn’t taking on Osama bin Laden’s former personal assistant’s appeal of his conviction for helping plan the 9/11 attacks, according to the high court’s Tuesday order list.



The justices did not elaborate on their decision denying Ali Hamza Ahmad Suliman al Bahlul’s petition for a writ of certiorari, but noted that Justice Neil Gorsuch did not take part in the consideration of or decision regarding the petition. Bahlul petitioned the Supreme Court after the full D.C. Circuit upheld his conviction in a...

To view the full article, register now.