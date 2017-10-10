High Court Won't Review 9th Circ. Password Sharing Case

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act conviction of a former recruiting firm executive who used an ex-colleague’s password to steal trade secrets.



As is custom, the justices without comment declined a petition for certiorari filed by David Nosal, a former Korn/Ferry International executive who was convicted in 2013 of violating the CFAA by stealing trade secrets from his former employer using a valid password that was freely given to him by his ex-assistant. A divided Ninth Circuit...

To view the full article, register now.