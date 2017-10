Report Finds Merger Reviews Taking Longer In 2017

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A quarterly report from Dechert LLP released Monday found that major merger investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission are down 25 percent so far this year, and are taking 20 percent longer.



The firm released its quarterly Dechert Antitrust Merger Investigation Timing Tracker, or DAMITT, report on Monday, showing that in spite of a drop in the number of investigations, it's taking the agencies an average of 11.6 months to complete merger reviews, compared to 9.9 months last year. The 2016...

