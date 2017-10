PE Fund Manager Sells $467M 22-Property Pa. Portfolio

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Private equity real estate fund manager Equus Capital Partners has sold a 22-property multihousing portfolio totaling 3,426 units in various Pennsylvania locations for $467 million, commercial real estate broker Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP announced Tuesday.



HFF said it began listing the 22 properties in six subportfolios on behalf of Equus Capital Partners Ltd. in September 2016 and closed the final deal at the end of September. Terms of the individual deals are subject to confidentiality agreements, and HFF did not identify the buyers.



"Each of the 22...

