Justices Deny Ex-Stanford Advisers' Arbitration Appeal

Law360, Washington (October 10, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a petition from former financial advisers seeking to force arbitration from an alleged $7 billion Ponzi scheme run by R. Allen Stanford, turning down their bid to force arbitration with the funds receiver over $215 million.



Former employees of a Stanford Financial Group and related companies linked to the fraud had petitioned the Supreme Court to reverse a Fifth Circuit ruling against them and in favor of the fund’s receiver. In their petition, the employees claimed the Fifth Circuit diverged from...

