US, Turkey Suspend Issuing Of Nonimmigrant Visas

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Embassy in Turkey said Monday it has suspended nonimmigrant visa services in Turkey while it looks into claims that the security of the U.S.’s diplomatic facilities and personnel were put at risk by Turkish authorities.



U.S. Ambassador John Bass in a statement made via YouTube video posted on the U.S. Embassy’s website that the embassy’s decision Sunday to suspend visa services in the nation was the result of an arrest made by Turkish officials of a Turkish staff member of the U.S. diplomatic mission....

