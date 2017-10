Exxon, Gov't Ordered To Deal With Docs In $1.35B Refund Row

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A magistrate judge in Texas declined Tuesday to rule on Exxon Mobil Corp.’s bid for the court to keep as confidential certain documents the oil giant submitted in its suit seeking $1.35 billion in tax refunds, ordering instead that the company hash it out with the U.S. government.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Irma Carrillo Ramirez found that the parties “could more fully confer” on the confidentiality issues in Exxon’s suit, which the company filed in October 2016. The oil giant has claimed that the Internal Revenue Service...

To view the full article, register now.