Pa. Enviros Challenge Williams' $1.9B Pipeline Project

Law360, Philadelphia (October 10, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT) -- Two Pennsylvania environmental groups on Monday filed a challenge before the state’s Environmental Hearing Board to permits issued for Williams Partners LP’s $1.9 billion Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline, almost a month after the company broke ground on the project.



The Delaware Riverkeeper Network and Lancaster Against Pipelines assert that the state’s Department of Environmental Protection erred when it issued water obstruction and encroachment permits for nine different Pennsylvania counties in August.



“The department’s issuance of the permits is unlawful and an abuse of discretion given...

