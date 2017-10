Supreme Court Won't Hear Ex-Worker's Antitrust Appeal

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear an appeal of an Eleventh Circuit ruling that a restaurant linens salesman didn’t have standing to file an antitrust suit alleging his former employer conspired to shut his new company out of the market and got him fired.



The high court denied salesman Andrew Feldman’s July 31 petition for a writ of certiorari arguing that the Eleventh Circuit’s three-judge panel should not have dismissed his claims against his former long-term employer, textile manufacturer American Dawn Inc., simply...

