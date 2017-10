Group Tells FCC Wireless Tech Inferior To Wire Lines

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT) -- The Communications Workers of America has turned over a report to the Federal Communications Commission showing that wireless technologies aren’t sufficient alternatives to wire line broadband, saying that they ultimately fall short in terms of bandwidth capabilities and are not as reliable.



According to the report released on Friday, which was funded by CWA and prepared by CTC Technology and Energy engineers and analysts, wire line technologies, such as cable broadband, copper digital subscriber line, or DSL, and so-called fiber to the premises, also known as FTTP,...

