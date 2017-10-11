Morris Manning Launches Blockchain Practice

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Tech-focused legal firm Morris Manning & Martin LLP said Tuesday it has launched a new blockchain and cryptocurrency group to meet rising demand from companies of all stripes, for advice on adopting the technology.



Leading the Atlanta-based firm’s group is Austin Mills, a technology attorney with a background in financial technology who has advised clients on using cryptocurrencies, among other practice areas, the firm said.



In a conversation Wednesday with Law360, Mills said that the group will help companies and entrepreneurs grapple with understanding the legal...

