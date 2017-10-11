Morris Manning Launches Blockchain Practice
Leading the Atlanta-based firm’s group is Austin Mills, a technology attorney with a background in financial technology who has advised clients on using cryptocurrencies, among other practice areas, the firm said.
In a conversation Wednesday with Law360, Mills said that the group will help companies and entrepreneurs grapple with understanding the legal...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login