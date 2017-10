The Firms Filing The Most Patent Cases

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The list of law firms that filed the most patent cases in the third quarter of 2017 was once again dominated by boutiques representing patent owners in infringement lawsuits against big-name companies over computer technology.



Stamoulis & Weinblatt LLC, a law firm in Wilmington, Delaware, led the way with 78 new patent cases filed between July 1 and Sept. 30, according to data compiled by Lex Machina. That is up from 32 new cases the firm filed in the second quarter of this year.



Stamoulis’ representation...

