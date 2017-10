Japanese Gov't, Utility To Pay $4.4M Over Nuclear Meltdown

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Japanese court has ordered the country’s government and Toyko Electric Power Co. to pay 498 million yen ($4.4 million) and additional fines to 3,800 people in a class action who had to flee radiation from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant meltdown following an earthquake and tsunami, saying the parties' negligence led to the crisis, according to media reports.



The Fukushima district court’s ruling marks the second time a court has found the Japanese government responsible for not preparing adequately for the possibility that a large...

To view the full article, register now.