MGM, Bump Stock Seller Sued Over Vegas Mass Shooting

Law360, San Francisco (October 11, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Las Vegas shooting victim and a gun control group filed separate suits in Nevada federal court Tuesday against the Mandalay Bay Resort, its owner MGM, and a seller of bump stocks that allow users to modify guns, alleging their negligent acts contributed to the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.



The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence filed a putative class action against Slide Fire Solutions LP on behalf of the shooting victims, claiming Slide Fire negligently designed and sold bump stocks, which convert...

