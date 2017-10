Bear Stearns Seeks 3rd Circ. Halt To FINRA Claim's Arbitration

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Bear Stearns & Co. Inc. urged the Third Circuit to reverse a Pennsylvania district judge’s order compelling arbitration in a securities case brought by Reading Health System, arguing Tuesday that the parties agreed any disputes would be hashed out in court.



The now-defunct predecessor to JPMorgan Chase & Co. contends that the health care system’s Financial Industry Regulatory Authority claim over the investment bank’s allegedly bad advice concerning auction rate securities was subject to a forum selection clause that overrode FINRA rules favoring arbitration.



“Here we...

To view the full article, register now.