Layne Christensen Worker’s Hostile Workplace Claim Revived

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel on Tuesday reversed a lower court’s grant of a quick win to Layne Christensen Company in a former employee’s suit alleging a racially hostile work environment, but otherwise kept the district court’s order intact.



The panel reversed and remanded a grant of summary judgment to Layne Christensen on Joseph Cooler’s hostile work environment claim, but did affirm the company’s summary judgment win on his retaliation and race discrimination claims. The judges wrote that a reasonable person could find the alleged harassment Cooler,...

