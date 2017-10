Landowners Lose $4M Suit Accusing Dakota Access Of Fraud

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 3:24 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota federal judge on Tuesday handed a win to Dakota Access LLC over a group of landowners claiming it and another company made various misrepresentations to them while negotiating easements for its controversial pipeline.



U.S. District Judge Daniel L. Hovland granted Dakota Access’ motion for judgment on the pleadings — which sought to dismiss the suit — and a motion to dismiss from Contract Land Staff LLC, which Dakota Access hired to negotiate the easements. The judge wrote that while the circumstances of fraud...

