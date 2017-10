S. Africa Targets Soccer Agents For Price-Fixing

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT) -- South Africa's competition watchdog said Tuesday an investigation has found that an industry group for sports agents is colluding to fix the commissions its members receive, after it first looked into price-fixing allegations against the nation's soccer association.



The Competition Commission has referred the agents' group South African Football Intermediaries Association and 36 of its members to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution, according to a statement from the agency on Tuesday. The commission alleged members used the group as a platform to agree on standard fees...

To view the full article, register now.