House Dems Ask DOD For Memos On Transgender Ban

Law360, Washington (October 10, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A majority of Democrats in the House of Representatives want to know what, if any, consultation there was between the White House and military leaders on President Donald Trump’s announced ban of transgender service in the military, according to a letter released Tuesday.



The letter, signed by more than 100 Democrats, asks Defense Secretary James Mattis to provide any documentation about the conversations between the military and the White House on the ban, including any recommendations about its merits or implementation. Democrats want any proof of...

