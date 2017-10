Fla. Energy Biz Partners Trade Barbs At Bankruptcy Trial

Law360, Fort Lauderdale (October 11, 2017, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The tension simmering between former partners of a bankrupt Florida energy company repeatedly neared the boiling point Wednesday as a co-founder cross-examined the company's largest investor, who allegedly put the business into involuntary bankruptcy as part of a scheme to force the co-founder out.



The parties were expected to wrap up testimony in the Fort Lauderdale bench trial Wednesday in the bankruptcy proceeding of Global Energies LLC. But co-founder Joe Wortley, who is representing himself, used the entire day cross-examining Rich Tarrant, whose Chrispus Venture Capital...

To view the full article, register now.