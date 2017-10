SD Tribe Urges Fed. Circ. To Revive Water Rights Suit

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 1:06 PM EDT) -- The Crow Creek Sioux Tribe on Tuesday urged the Federal Circuit to revive its suit accusing the federal government of mismanaging the tribe's water rights, saying the lower court erred when it agreed to dismiss the case.



The South Dakota-based Crow Creek tribe, whose reservation sits along the Missouri River, filed its opening brief in its appeal of a June U.S. Court of Federal Claims decision that tossed its suit and found the tribe hadn’t specified any injury it suffered from the government’s use of the...

