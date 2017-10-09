Maryland Atty Says Napoli 'Stonewalling' On Fee Split Deal

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT) -- New York plaintiffs lawyer Paul Napoli has been “stonewalling” a Baltimore attorney's attempts to collect her cut of the proceeds from thousands of asbestos cases, according to a lawsuit filed in Maryland federal court.



Mary Keyes, the principal at asbestos-focused plaintiffs firm Keyes Law Firm LLC, said Napoli and his affiliated firms haven’t made a payment due under their “association agreements” in about a year.



Napoli has also rebuffed Keyes' repeated attempts to get an accounting of owed portions of settlements or other proceeds, or the...

