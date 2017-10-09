Maryland Atty Says Napoli 'Stonewalling' On Fee Split Deal
Mary Keyes, the principal at asbestos-focused plaintiffs firm Keyes Law Firm LLC, said Napoli and his affiliated firms haven’t made a payment due under their “association agreements” in about a year.
Napoli has also rebuffed Keyes' repeated attempts to get an accounting of owed portions of settlements or other proceeds, or the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login