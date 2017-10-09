Maryland Atty Says Napoli 'Stonewalling' On Fee Split Deal

By Andrew Strickler

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT) -- New York plaintiffs lawyer Paul Napoli has been “stonewalling” a Baltimore attorney's attempts to collect her cut of the proceeds from thousands of asbestos cases, according to a lawsuit filed in Maryland federal court.

Mary Keyes, the principal at asbestos-focused plaintiffs firm Keyes Law Firm LLC, said Napoli and his affiliated firms haven’t made a payment due under their “association agreements” in about a year.

Napoli has also rebuffed Keyes' repeated attempts to get an accounting of owed portions of settlements or other proceeds, or the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Keyes Law Firm, LLC v. Napoli Bern Ripka Shkolnik, LLP et al


Case Number

1:17-cv-02972

Court

Maryland

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Richard D. Bennett

Date Filed

October 9, 2017

Law Firms

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular