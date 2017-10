Antitrust Pro Leaves DLA Piper To Open Boutique’s NY Office

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Antitrust powerhouse Steve Levitsky, formerly of DLA Piper, is leaving the firm to run boutique firm Bona Law PC’s New York City office in an effort to provide antitrust expertise without the BigLaw price tag, he told Law360 on Tuesday.



Levitsky, who joins Bona Law on Wednesday after almost four years at the continent-spanning firm, said that clients’ needs pushed him to the boutique.



“I heard repeatedly from general counsel at multibillion-dollar companies that they really want quality service but they don’t want to pay for...

