Whole Foods Hit With Class Action Over Taproom Breach

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Whole Foods failed to protect the personal data of customers and negligently allowed their information to be stolen during a September data breach that affected the grocer’s taprooms and restaurants, according to a proposed class action filed Tuesday in Ohio federal court.



Named plaintiff Patricia Banus claims she paid for goods at a Whole Foods Market Group Inc. taproom four days prior to the Sept. 28 announcement of the breach, and now has to cancel her card, given that her personally identifiable information may have been...

