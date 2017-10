Amazon, Broadcom Settle Patent Suit Over Tablets, Other Tech

Law360, San Jose (October 10, 2017, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. has settled claims lodged by Avago Technologies and subsidiary Broadcom Corp. in California federal court accusing the tech giant of selling products that infringe the pair's patents, including Amazon Fire tablets and Fire TV devices.



Having been advised by counsel for the parties that the action had been settled, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna dismissed the case in its entirety Friday. In his order, the judge reserved the court’s right “upon good cause being shown within 45 days to reopen the action if...

