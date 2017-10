11th Circ. Upholds BIA Removal Decision Under Chevron

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has rejected a Guatemalan citizen’s bid to dodge deportation under a statute protecting victims of domestic violence, ruling that under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Chevron standard the Board of Immigration Appeals reasonably concluded he wasn’t entitled to have his status as a felon waived.



Jorge Arevalo had been ordered to be deported after authorities learned he was convicted of petty theft and felony child abuse over 25 years ago, but the illegal resident asked the U.S. attorney general to cancel his removal because...

