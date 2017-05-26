Cowboys' McFadden’s $15M Suit Against Adviser Stays Intact

By Darcy Reddan

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden’s suit against a financial adviser will stay intact after an Arkansas federal judge refused Tuesday to toss a related suit over a property sale.

McFadden had filed suit against Jacqueline Vick and her husband Cheo Clark in May 2017, alleging that her brother, McFadden’s former financial adviser Michael Vick, transferred two properties to her to limit the amount he could recover in separate litigation against Michael Vick. McFadden sued Michael Vick in June 2016, seeking $15 million for allegedly mismanaging and...
Case Information

Case Title

McFadden et al v. Vick et al


Case Number

4:17-cv-00353

Court

Arkansas Eastern

Nature of Suit

Real Property: Other

Judge

Judge J. Leon Holmes

Date Filed

May 26, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

