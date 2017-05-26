Cowboys' McFadden’s $15M Suit Against Adviser Stays Intact

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden’s suit against a financial adviser will stay intact after an Arkansas federal judge refused Tuesday to toss a related suit over a property sale.



McFadden had filed suit against Jacqueline Vick and her husband Cheo Clark in May 2017, alleging that her brother, McFadden’s former financial adviser Michael Vick, transferred two properties to her to limit the amount he could recover in separate litigation against Michael Vick. McFadden sued Michael Vick in June 2016, seeking $15 million for allegedly mismanaging and...

