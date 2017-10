Deutsche Laundering Cop Warns Against DC Guessing Game

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The head of Deutsche Bank AG’s Western Hemisphere anti-money laundering efforts said on Tuesday that banks should not assume that there will be any significant changes to rules governing suspicious activity reporting under the Trump administration.



Richard Weber, a Deutsche Bank managing director and head of the German bank’s anti-financial crime efforts for the Americas region, said at a New York conference that banks need to continue to do their suspicious activity reporting and act as if there will be no significant tightening or loosening of...

