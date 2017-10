Vietnamese Man Extradited Over Role In Shopping Scam

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A Vietnamese national appeared in Massachusetts federal court on Tuesday to face charges of participating in a scheme to use stolen credit card data and personally identifiable information to buy and then resell approximately $500,000 worth of goods online, according to the U.S. attorney's office.



Tuan Dinh Nguyen, 29, also known as Lucky Nguyen, was extradited from Melbourne, Australia, last week after being arrested in June. A federal grand jury indicted Nguyen in 2015 on single counts of wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and aggravated...

