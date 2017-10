Pa. AG Appeals Dismissal Of Charges In Fatal Amtrak Crash

Law360, Philadelphia (October 10, 2017, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania’s attorney general wants to revive the case against the engineer at the throttle of the Amtrak train that crashed and killed eight people in 2015 in Philadelphia, filing an appeal Tuesday of a decision ending the case for lack of evidence.



Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office is challenging a September ruling by Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge Thomas Gehret, who said from the bench after a nearly five-hour hearing that engineer Brandon Bostian’s missteps were likely completely accidental.



"The Office of Attorney General has filed its...

