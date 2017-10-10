FCC Can't Expect Quick Fix On Wireless Rollout, Groups Say
Filing comments with the FCC on Friday, some industry representatives suggested its investigation should conclude that advanced telecommunications services are being deployed in a reasonable and efficient manner, but that the agency should nonetheless continue to champion broadband expansion. Others cautioned against any relaxation of existing benchmarks for broadband performance, arguing that the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login