Koch Foods Hit With $1.9M Verdict In Retaliation Suit

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT) -- An Alabama state jury on Tuesday awarded a former Koch Foods of Alabama LLC employee about $1.9 million in damages over claims the company fired him for hiring a lawyer to represent him in the wake of his serious workplace injury, according to the plaintiffs’ attorneys.



A jury in state circuit court awarded Leon Battle $851,000 in compensatory damages and almost $1.1 million in punitive damages, according to his attorneys. The complaint, which was filed in February 2016, said the company violated the Alabama Worker’s Compensation...

