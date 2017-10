Developer Owes Extra Transfer Taxes, Mich. Tribunal Rules

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 1:43 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Tax Tribunal has kept a property developer on the hook for additional transfer taxes, finding that the tax is based not on the value of a vacant lot when the developer contracts with a buyer but on the value of the improved lot once the buyer fully pays.



Pinnacle Greenbriar LLC and its affiliates had challenged the Michigan Department of Treasury’s conclusion that it owed additional transfer taxes, plus interest, for vacant lots that it had developed for condominium projects. The Treasury Department had...

To view the full article, register now.