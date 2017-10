REIT Biz Says Md. Charter Blocks Ex-Officers' Del. Fee Claims

Law360, Wilmington (October 10, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The successor to real estate investment trust mogul Nicholas S. Schorsch’s American Realty Capital Partners asked Delaware’s Chancery Court to toss more than $16 million in legal fee demands from Schorsch and three other former Vereit Inc. figures, arguing that the company’s Maryland charter controls the forum.



Vereit, the firm that emerged from the meltdown of Schorsch’s ARCP in mid-2015, told Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster on Friday that the Delaware suit also was filed in August in breach of a forum choice right in a...

To view the full article, register now.