Class Attys Nab $1.8M In IP Management Co. Patent Fees Deal

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Tuesday approved $1.8 million in attorneys’ fees for counsel representing a class of companies that recently struck a $5.6 million deal with intellectual property management firm CPA Global over allegations it overcharged clients for fees on filing patent applications.



Following a hearing held Friday, U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III gave final approval of the $5.6 million deal and greenlighted the request made by California-based medical diagnostics company Run Them Sweet for $1,864,000 in attorneys’ fees for class counsel, which includes...

