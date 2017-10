NJ Justices Question Nurse's Silence In Unemployment Row

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday pressed a nurse who was rejected for unemployment benefits because she voluntarily left her job to take a less physically demanding position to explain why she never informed her employer of her medical condition.



The justices hearing oral argument in Trenton were tasked with determining whether the Department of Labor and Workforce Development's Board of Review properly disqualified Margo S. Ardan from receiving unemployment benefits because she left Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County Inc. without good cause attributable...

