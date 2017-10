DOJ Warrant For Anti-Trump Site Data Pared By Judge

Law360, Los Angeles (October 11, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A D.C. judge on Tuesday curtailed the federal government's search warrant seeking information on visitors to an anti-Trump website, ordering a web hosting company to redact information identifying users until the government shows cause that those users are implicated in a criminal investigation into riots during President Donald Trump’s inauguration.



In a 10-page final order, D.C. Superior Court Chief Judge Robert E. Morin placed strict limits on a U.S. Department of Justice search warrant sent to web hosting company DreamHost, ruling the government can only obtain...

To view the full article, register now.