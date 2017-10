WH Says Tax Plan Will Boost Household Incomes By $4K

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 7:03 AM EDT) -- The White House Council of Economic Advisers is estimating that President Donald Trump's goal to lower the U.S. business tax rate and introduce a one-time low rate to repatriate corporate earnings held overseas could boost the average household income by $4,000, according to an official ahead of a planned speech Wednesday.



The claim was made by a senior White House administration official ahead of Trump’s scheduled visit to Pennsylvania, where he is expected to promote his tax reform agenda to the trucking industry and other business...

