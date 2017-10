NuVasive Says Exec Breached Contract In Move To Alphatec

Law360, Los Angeles (October 11, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT) -- NuVasive Inc. on Tuesday sued a former executive who left the spinal surgery company earlier this month to work for a competitor, saying in Delaware Chancery Court that he’d diverted business opportunities to the competing company and then defied his noncompete clause to jump ship.



NuVasive said former Vice Chairman Patrick Miles left the company abruptly on a Sunday afternoon, making the jump to competitor Alphatec Holdings Inc. overnight in what NuVasive characterized as a carefully orchestrated scheme to squeeze more money and more company secrets...

