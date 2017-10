Lego Says Rival 'Grasping At Straws' In Copyright Suit

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Lego told a Connecticut federal court Tuesday that a rival "has resorted to grasping at straws” with its bid for a quick win on the toy giant’s copyright claims, contending that its competitor is trying to avoid taking responsibility for infringing despite admitting to copying its plastic figurines.



Best-Lock Group and several affiliates moved for partial summary judgment last month on copyright claims brought by Lego A/S and Lego Systems Inc. over the alleged infringement of their Minifigure figurines, saying the copyright registrations for the iconic,...

