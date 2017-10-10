Trump Taps Greenberg Traurig Vet As Acting HHS Chief
Trump’s appointment of Eric D. Hargan as interim HHS chief was expected and came just six days after Hargan won U.S. Senate confirmation as HHS' deputy secretary. Hargan served as a Chicago-based shareholder at Greenberg Traurig for seven years and served as acting deputy secretary and deputy general counsel at HHS during the George W. Bush administration.
The opening atop HHS occurred...
