Tribes Ask 10th Circ. To Rethink Immunity In HUD Suit

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Several Native American tribes urged the Tenth Circuit to rethink its decision that the tribes can’t collect on $19.5 million in affordable housing grants the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development illegally recouped, saying the department waived its sovereign immunity to the tribes’ bid for the funds.



A Tenth Circuit panel majority ruled July 25 that the method HUD used to reclaim the grant money was illegal despite the department’s finding it had overpaid the tribes, but also ruled that the tribes were seeking money...

