KKR Increases Offer For Hitachi Unit To $2.72B

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT) -- New York-based KKR & Co. LP told Law360 on Wednesday that the private equity firm has increased its offer for a Tokyo-listed Hitachi Ltd. unit to nearly 306 billion Japanese yen ($2.72 billion) after putting the original deal on hold just two months ago.



A KKR spokesperson confirmed that the firm increased its offer for the video solutions and semiconductor business Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc. from 2,503 Japanese yen per share, which valued the company at 257.1 billion Japanese yen, to 2,900 Japanese yen per share....

