BC Partners-Led Consortium Snags Ceramics Co. For €2.6B

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT) -- International private equity firm Cinven said a BC Partners LLP-led consortium has agreed to buy CeramTec GmbH from the firm in a deal valuing the high-performance ceramics maker at €2.6 billion ($3.1 billion), a person close to the matter told Law360 Wednesday.



The offer by the consortium, which includes the Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, is a stark increase from the €1.5 billion Cinven said it paid for the ceramics company back in 2013. The deal is expected to close in...

