Taiwan Fines Qualcomm $774M Over Mobile Chip Sales

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm Inc. landed in more hot water with global antitrust enforcers on Wednesday over its sale and licensing of chips used for mobile devices, as Taiwan’s Fair Trade Commission fined the U.S. company 23.4 billion Taiwan dollars ($773.9 million).



The commission said that Qualcomm has exercised a monopoly position in the market for chips used for mobile communication standards, including CDMA, WCDMA and LTE, for seven years, according to a translation of a statement issued by the agency in Chinese on Wednesday. It also said that...

