Ex-DA Can't Shake Suit Over Woman's Online Comments

Law360, Philadelphia (October 11, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania woman saw claims advance against a suburban Philadelphia district attorney, a police chief and his daughter over a threatened arrest at her workplace that cost her job, after a federal judge found that the woman's comments on a social media account parodying the daughter, who was previously convicted of assaulting two gay men, were plausibly satirical.



U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg ruled Oct. 4 that Norristown resident Kathleen O'Donnell's postings referencing Kathryn Knott, a police chief’s daughter who was convicted for her role in...

To view the full article, register now.