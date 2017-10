Fla. Appeals Court Affirms $35M Jury Award For Smoker's Kin

Law360, Miami (October 11, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court affirmed a $35 million jury verdict against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. on Wednesday despite finding that a trial court should not have allowed a jury instruction requested by a lawyer for a smoker's family.



Florida's First District Court of Appeal said the trial court should not have allowed the lawyer for the family of the late Garry O'Hara to instruct the jury that the plaintiff did not need to provide direct evidence of the decorated U.S. Air Force sergeant's reliance on any...

