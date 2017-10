Tribe Member Tells High Court Treaty Protects Hunting Rights

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT) -- A Crow tribe member has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review his Wyoming state court conviction for unlawful elk hunting in the Bighorn National Forest, saying that the tribe’s treaty right to hunt on unoccupied federal land has never been abrogated.



On Oct. 5, the high court received a petition for a writ of certiorari from Clayvin Herrera, whose conviction under two Wyoming laws of unlawful hunting in the forest was upheld by a state appellate court. He told the justices that nothing has ever...

